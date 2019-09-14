College football Week 3: Scores, highlights and a flying Mississippi State quarterback

Week 3 is here and we're ready to have you covered with all the Top 25 action, news, updates and fun stuff, like whatever weird thing they give out on the sideline when someone takes the ball from the other team.

Injury updates and latest news

play 1:11 Georgia 'pink out' honors wife of Arkansas St. coach Georgia fans pack the stands wearing pink to show their support and honor Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson's wife, Wendy, who died Aug. 19 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Bond of brothers

South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski is making his first SEC start today against Alabama. But not only is he playing for the Gamecocks, as Ivan Maisel writes, he's playing for his family after the death of his brother Tyler, who was a quarterback at Washington State, by suicide.

play 6:01 Hilinski's number represents a brother's eternal bond The number on South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski's jersey symbolizes a brother's eternal bond, and hope for a family trying to heal from unimaginable hardship.

Week 3's best moments

He flies high

No lie. You know this. Mississippi State QB Garrett Shrader put in all kinds of extra effort to try to get a first down, including spinning around horizontally way up in the air.

play 0:49 Mississippi State QB flies like a helicopter Mississippi State QB Garrett Shrader keeps the ball himself, tries to leap over a defender and gets spuns around by another.

The wide world of receiving

Mississippi State's Osirus Mitchell could only get one hand free but snagged the ball anyway.

play 0:30 Mississippi State's Mitchell makes one-handed TD grab Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens lobs a 35-yard pass into the end zone to WR Osirus Mitchell who hauls in the TD with one hand.

And Georgia's George Pickens didn't need to get both feet in, but did anyway.

play 0:26 Pickens makes terrific toe-tap grab George Pickens makes a great catch on the sideline and gets both feet down.

Have a nice trip, see you next fall

Honestly, he played it off so well, I'm sure nobody even noticed.

play 0:27 Ref takes a tumble after being involved in tackle Umpire Danny Worrell is involved in a tackle and takes an athletic tumble in the aftermath.

Good luck, ushers

After a lightning delay forced fans to seek shelter at Penn State, watching the fans pour back into the stadium just before kickoff is mesmerizing.

A human avalanche. And maybe a hopeful sign that kickoff isn't too far away pic.twitter.com/ND51DSlHM4 — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) September 14, 2019

Just a bit outside

During Washington State's 31-24 win over Houston, Mike Leach tried to have a wide receiver snap the ball, but the officials called an illegal snap.

play 0:46 Leach's trick play backfires on whacky snap Washington State is flagged for an illegal snap as Mike Leach calls a trick play with the ball being snapped by WR Brandon Arconado.

Just like Mom never made

LSU's mascot, Mike the Tiger, celebrated his third birthday on Friday with a crisp, refreshing dessert of frozen goat milk cake and oxtail bones.

Happy 3rd Birthday to me! Y'all probably get yellow or chocolate cake while I get a frozen goat's milk "cake" with oxtail bones for candles. Jealous? pic.twitter.com/qqToDGVzPN — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) September 13, 2019

Top 25 games

In order of game time; all lines courtesy Caesars Sportsbook.

New Mexico at No. 7 Notre Dame

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: NBC

Line: Notre Dame -35

And our best line: Notre Dame gave up 249 rush yards in its win over Louisville in Week 1, well above its average of 139.5 yards allowed in 2018.

No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS

Line: Alabama -25.5

And our best line: In 18 games against unranked teams, Tua Tagovailoa has thrown 44 touchdowns and one interception.

Stanford at No. 17 UCF

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN app

Line: UCF -9

And our best line: This is Stanford's first regular-season game in Florida. The Cardinal has played in three bowl games there.

No. 24 USC at BYU

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN app

Line: USC -4

And our best line: Kedon Slovis completed 85% of his passes for 377 yards in his first start last week, the best completion percentage in a 300-yard game by any QB in USC history (with records dating to 1926).

Arizona State at No. 18 Michigan State

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Michigan State -14.5

And our best line: Michigan State has held opponents to minus-6 rushing yards in its first two games, fewest in the FBS. Arizona State RB Eno Benjamin has 14 rushes for no gain or negative yards, most among FBS running backs.

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1

Line: Iowa -1.5

And our best line: Iowa State's past four games have been decided by one possession, the longest active streak in the FBS and one game shy of the Cyclones' longest streak in the AP poll era (since 1936).

Idaho State at No. 11 Utah

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

How to watch: N/A

Line: N/A

And our best line: RB Zack Moss is 78 rushing yards short of the No. 2 spot on Utah's all-time rushing list and 301 behind No. 1 Eddie Johnson.

Kent State at No. 8 Auburn

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN app

Line: Auburn -36

And our best line: Auburn has outscored opponents 48-10 after the first quarter this season. However, the Tigers have been outscored 17-3 in the first quarter.

No. 9 Florida at Kentucky

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN app

Line: Florida -8.5

And our best line: Florida has recorded 15 sacks this season, three more than any other team in FBS. Kentucky quarterbacks have faced pressure on an SEC-low 13% of dropbacks (seventh lowest in FBS).

Lamar at No. 16 Texas A&M

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU and ESPN app

Line: N/A

And our best line: As a ranked team, Texas A&M has won 17 straight games against unranked nonconference opponents.

No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN app

Line: Clemson -27.5

And our best line: Clemson has won 17 straight games, but its last regular-season loss came at Syracuse in 2017.

Northwestern State at No. 4 LSU

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC Network and ESPN app

Line: N/A

And our best line: LSU can win its 800th win in program history, fourth in the SEC behind Alabama (907), Tennessee (838) and Georgia (821).

Hawaii at No. 23 Washington

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Line: Washington -21.5

And our best line: Hawaii has completed an FBS-best 10 completions on passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield. Washington has given up only one such pass this season.

Florida at No. 25 Virginia

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ACC Network and ESPN app

Line: Virginia -7.5

And our best line: Florida State has given up 80 points this season, most through the first two games since giving up 81 in 1983. Virginia has scored 82 points, its third most in the first two games in the AP poll era.

No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA

Time: 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Oklahoma -23.5

And our best line: The Sooners are averaging 709.5 yards per game and 10.9 yards per play, both No. 1 in the FBS. UCLA averages 3.7 yards per play (128th out of 130 FBS teams).

No. 12 Texas vs. Rice (at NRG Stadium)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Line: Texas -22.5

And our best line: Sam Ehlinger's 677 passing yards are the most by a Texas QB in the first two games in the past 15 seasons.

Portland State at No. 22 Boise State

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN app

Line: N/A

And our best line: Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 689 yards, most among all freshman and 10th best among all FBS quarterbacks.

Montana at No. 15 Oregon

Time: 10:45 p.m. ET

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Line: N/A

And our best line: Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown a touchdown pass in 30 straight games, the longest active streak in FBS and 10 games more than the next-longest (Tua Tagovailoa, 20)

What Week 3's games mean

No. 6 Ohio State 51, Indiana 10

The Buckeyes are showing they're a complete team, from Justin Fields' command of the passing game, to the defense limiting the explosive plays it struggled with last season. Most importantly, running back J.K. Dobbins is back on track. Dobbins ran for a career-high 141 yards in the first half against Cincinnati, then topped that with 175 in the first half against Indiana. The offensive balance will benefit the Buckeyes greatly down the line. -- Tom VanHaaren

No. 3 Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0

The Bulldogs defense deserves a shoutout after pitching its first shutout since the 2018 season-opener, but the offense is undeniably clicking now. And it's just in time for next week's marquee matchup with Notre Dame. It's not just that Jake Fromm was so efficient under center or that D'Andre Swift continues to show off his big-play ability. It's the balance of seven different players scoring touchdowns against Arkansas State. And even though stud freshman George Pickens wasn't one of them, he played well and continues to show why he's going to be a threat all season long. -- Alex Scarborough

No. 13 Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10

Penn State narrowly beat Pitt in a back-and-forth game that came down to the last drive. The Nittany Lions have had slow starts in the first half two weeks in a row, finding themselves down 10-7 against Buffalo in Week 2 and tied 10-10 with Pitt in this game. Penn State was able to find a rhythm against Buffalo and scored 28 in the second half, but only came up with seven against Pitt. The offense is going to need to find a way to produce earlier in the game with a tough stretch of Maryland, Purdue, Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State coming up on the schedule. -- Tom VanHaaren

No. 20 Washington State 31, Houston 24

Another year, another productive Mike Leach quarterback. Fifth-year senior Anthony Gordon is off to an impressive start with three consecutive games with more than 400 yards and three touchdowns. He has an exceptional arm, is accurate, can throw well on the run and seems to be a perfect fit for Leach's Air Raid. With a fast, aggressive defense showing growth, the Cougars look like a formidable foe heading into Pac-12 play. -- Sam Khan Jr.

Temple 20, No. 21 Maryland 15

One week after pummeling a ranked Syracuse team and splashing into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2013, the Terps came crashing back to reality in a mistake-laden loss at Temple. The Terps were just 1-of-6 on fourth downs. Maryland's true identity is likely somewhere in between, but it still hasn't mastered consistency. Maryland has a bye week before hosting Penn State and PSU coach James Franklin, a former Maryland head-coach-in-waiting. -- Heather Dinich

