College football Week 3: Scores, highlights, Top 25 analysis and a flying QB

Tua Tagovailoa finds Najee Harris on 4th-and-3 and Harris takes off running, stiff-arming and hurdling the South Carolina defense for a 42-yard touchdown. (0:34)

Week 3 is here and we're ready to have you covered with all the Top 25 action, news, updates and fun stuff, like whatever weird thing they give out on the sideline when someone takes the ball from the other team.

Many Georgia fans ditched their traditional red for a "pink out" to honor the late Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson. Wendy died on Aug. 19 after being diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. This was Blake's first game back since Wendy's death, and David Hale tells the emotional story of love and loss in a coaching family.

play 1:11 Georgia 'pink out' honors wife of Arkansas St. coach Georgia fans pack the stands wearing pink to show their support and honor Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson's wife, Wendy, who died Aug. 19 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

He flies high

No lie. You know this. Mississippi State QB Garrett Shrader put in all kinds of extra effort to try to get a first down, including spinning around horizontally way up in the air.

play 0:49 Mississippi State QB flies like a helicopter Mississippi State QB Garrett Shrader keeps the ball himself, tries to leap over a defender and gets spuns around by another.

Party in Provo!

On the field ...

play 0:39 BYU fans storm the field after game-winning INT USC's Kedon Slovis has his ball deflected and intercepted by Dayan Ghanwoloku in overtime, leading to BYU fans storming the field to celebrate.

And in the locker room ...

play 0:59 BYU dances in locker room after OT win BYU coach Kalani Sitake and the Cougars dance in the locker room after beating USC 30-27 in overtime.

Is now not a good time?

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp did a sideline interview just moments after Rico Dowdle was ruled down at the 1-yard-line on a play that may have been a touchdown. It did not get reviewed, and South Carolina did not score as the half ended with them down 24-10 to Alabama. He was instantly greeted for an interview and wasn't ready to talk about it. "I'll get fined for the rest of my life if I comment on that."

Will Muschamp is HEATED about the refs not looking at the replay in that goal line play pic.twitter.com/6q98ncd6BY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 14, 2019

The wide world of receiving

Mississippi State's Osirus Mitchell could only get one hand free but snagged the ball anyway.

play 0:30 Mississippi State's Mitchell makes one-handed TD grab Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens lobs a 35-yard pass into the end zone to WR Osirus Mitchell who hauls in the TD with one hand.

And Georgia's George Pickens didn't need to get both feet in, but did anyway.

play 0:26 Pickens makes terrific toe-tap grab George Pickens makes a great catch on the sideline and gets both feet down.

Have a nice trip, see you next fall

Honestly, he played it off so well, I'm sure nobody even noticed.

play 0:27 Ref takes a tumble after being involved in tackle Umpire Danny Worrell is involved in a tackle and takes an athletic tumble in the aftermath.

Good luck, ushers

After a lightning delay forced fans to seek shelter at Penn State, watching the fans pour back into the stadium just before kickoff is mesmerizing.

A human avalanche. And maybe a hopeful sign that kickoff isn't too far away pic.twitter.com/ND51DSlHM4 — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) September 14, 2019

Just a bit outside

During Washington State's 31-24 win over Houston, Mike Leach tried to have a wide receiver snap the ball, but the officials called an illegal snap.

play 0:46 Leach's trick play backfires on whacky snap Washington State is flagged for an illegal snap as Mike Leach calls a trick play with the ball being snapped by WR Brandon Arconado.

Just like Mom never made

LSU's mascot, Mike the Tiger, celebrated his third birthday on Friday with a crisp, refreshing dessert of frozen goat milk cake and oxtail bones.

Happy 3rd Birthday to me! Y'all probably get yellow or chocolate cake while I get a frozen goat's milk "cake" with oxtail bones for candles. Jealous? pic.twitter.com/qqToDGVzPN — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) September 13, 2019

Top 25 games

In order of game time; all lines courtesy Caesars Sportsbook.

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1

Line: Iowa -1.5

And our best line: Iowa State's past four games have been decided by one possession, the longest active streak in the FBS and one game shy of the Cyclones' longest streak in the AP poll era (since 1936).

Kent State at No. 8 Auburn

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN app

Line: Auburn -36

And our best line: Auburn has outscored opponents 48-10 after the first quarter this season. However, the Tigers have been outscored 17-3 in the first quarter.

No. 9 Florida at Kentucky

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN app

Line: Florida -8.5

And our best line: Florida has recorded 15 sacks this season, three more than any other team in FBS. Kentucky quarterbacks have faced pressure on an SEC-low 13% of dropbacks (seventh lowest in FBS).

Lamar at No. 16 Texas A&M

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU and ESPN app

Line: N/A

And our best line: As a ranked team, Texas A&M has won 17 straight games against unranked nonconference opponents.

No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN app

Line: Clemson -27.5

And our best line: Clemson has won 17 straight games, but its last regular-season loss came at Syracuse in 2017.

Northwestern State at No. 4 LSU

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC Network and ESPN app

Line: N/A

And our best line: LSU can win its 800th win in program history, fourth in the SEC behind Alabama (907), Tennessee (838) and Georgia (821).

Hawaii at No. 23 Washington

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Line: Washington -21.5

And our best line: Hawaii has completed an FBS-best 10 completions on passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield. Washington has given up only one such pass this season.

Florida at No. 25 Virginia

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ACC Network and ESPN app

Line: Virginia -7.5

And our best line: Florida State has given up 80 points this season, most through the first two games since giving up 81 in 1983. Virginia has scored 82 points, its third most in the first two games in the AP poll era.

No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA

Time: 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Oklahoma -23.5

And our best line: The Sooners are averaging 709.5 yards per game and 10.9 yards per play, both No. 1 in the FBS. UCLA averages 3.7 yards per play (128th out of 130 FBS teams).

No. 12 Texas vs. Rice (at NRG Stadium)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Line: Texas -22.5

And our best line: Sam Ehlinger's 677 passing yards are the most by a Texas QB in the first two games in the past 15 seasons.

Portland State at No. 22 Boise State

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN app

Line: N/A

And our best line: Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 689 yards, most among all freshman and 10th best among all FBS quarterbacks.

Montana at No. 15 Oregon

Time: 10:45 p.m. ET

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Line: N/A

And our best line: Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown a touchdown pass in 30 straight games, the longest active streak in FBS and 10 games more than the next-longest (Tua Tagovailoa, 20)

What Week 3's results mean

No. 2 Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

It's still odd to see Alabama not even trying to consistently bloody opponents' noses with the running game. But when first-year offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has the playmakers at his disposal in the passing game that he does -- buoyed by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa -- it's pretty obvious this is a new day for the Crimson Tide. Their victory over South Carolina on Saturday was highlighted by Tagovailoa's 444 passing yards, a career high, and five touchdown passes, matching a career high. The only real concerns: Alabama didn't run the ball well in the red zone at times, which could be a problem against better defenses, and the Tide missed another field goal ... and an extra point. -- Chris Low

No. 3 Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0

The Bulldogs defense deserves a shoutout after pitching its first shutout since the 2018 season-opener, but the offense is undeniably clicking now. And it's just in time for next week's marquee matchup with Notre Dame. It's not just that Jake Fromm was so efficient under center or that D'Andre Swift continues to show off his big-play ability. It's the balance of seven different players scoring touchdowns against Arkansas State. And even though stud freshman George Pickens wasn't one of them, he played well and continues to show why he's going to be a threat all season long. -- Alex Scarborough

No. 6 Ohio State 51, Indiana 10

The Buckeyes are showing they're a complete team, from Justin Fields' command of the passing game, to the defense limiting the explosive plays it struggled with last season. Most importantly, running back J.K. Dobbins is back on track. Dobbins ran for a career-high 141 yards in the first half against Cincinnati, then topped that with 175 in the first half against Indiana. The offensive balance will benefit the Buckeyes greatly down the line. -- Tom VanHaaren

No. 7 Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14

It's time to talk Georgia. After a somewhat pedestrian yet expected 2-0 start, Notre Dame is heading into its most difficult game with a chance to prove its legitimacy in the playoff race. According to ESPN's FPI, it's the only game Notre Dame isn't favored to win (33.5%). The Irish faced doubts even when undefeated last year, but a win at Georgia could give them lasting credibility with the selection committee if they're in the hunt again. -- Heather Dinich

No. 11 Utah 31, Idaho State 0

As expected, Utah went through the nonconference without much difficulty and enters Pac-12 play how it started the year - as the Pac-12 favorite. The next two weeks could decide a lot with games at USC and home against Washington State. The Utes should head to Los Angeles with plenty of confidence after the Trojans lost to BYU, a team Utah calmly swept aside to open the season. -- Kyle Bonagura

No. 13 Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10

Penn State narrowly beat Pitt in a back-and-forth game that came down to the last drive. The Nittany Lions have had slow starts in the first half two weeks in a row, finding themselves down 10-7 against Buffalo in Week 2 and tied 10-10 with Pitt in this game. Penn State was able to find a rhythm against Buffalo and scored 28 in the second half, but only came up with seven against Pitt. The offense is going to need to find a way to produce earlier in the game with a tough stretch of Maryland, Purdue, Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State coming up on the schedule. -- Tom VanHaaren

No. 17 UCF 45, Stanford 27

True freshman Dillon Gabriel made his second straight start and dazzled once again, supplanting more heralded transfer Brandon Wimbush to cement the job after throwing for 347 yards and four touchdowns in a decisive win over Stanford. The Knights have made it a habit of beating Power 5 teams in nonconference play, so what happened Saturday is nothing new. But what was on full display was a team playing with a confidence, an edge and a speed advantage that flummoxed The Cardinal throughout the game. On top of it all, UCF was more physical than a team that has built its name on playing a physical brand of football. Whether an impressive win like this carries any weight with the College Football Playoff selection committee remains to be seen. If history is any indication, the victory will be explained away as UCF beating a team that was not ranked and not that good. But this was a big win, and the best thing UCF can do is to continue to win games like this to stay in the national conversation. The Knights will get another chance to make a statement in their final regular-season game against a Power 5 opponent next week at Pitt, a team it beat 45-14 last season. -- Andrea Adelson

Arizona State 10, No. 18 Michigan State 7

Here's what happens when you've got an amazing defense and the most low-tempo conservative offense possible: Nearly every game is close, good or bad. Today, for Michigan State, it was bad. The Spartans outgained the Sun Devils by nearly 200 yards, but they blew a series of scoring opportunities and opened the door for ASU, which put together two good drives all afternoon. After an Eno Benjamin score and a field goal mishap, though, Sparty lost. Michigan State inches toward conference play as Sparty as ever. -- Bill Connelly

No. 20 Washington State 31, Houston 24

Another year, another productive Mike Leach quarterback. Fifth-year senior Anthony Gordon is off to an impressive start with three consecutive games with more than 400 yards and three touchdowns. He has an exceptional arm, is accurate, can throw well on the run and seems to be a perfect fit for Leach's Air Raid. With a fast, aggressive defense showing growth, the Cougars look like a formidable foe heading into Pac-12 play. -- Sam Khan Jr.

Temple 20, No. 21 Maryland 15

One week after pummeling a ranked Syracuse team and splashing into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2013, the Terps came crashing back to reality in a mistake-laden loss at Temple. The Terps were just 1-of-6 on fourth downs. Maryland's true identity is likely somewhere in between, but it still hasn't mastered consistency. Maryland has a bye week before hosting Penn State and PSU coach James Franklin, a former Maryland head-coach-in-waiting. -- Heather Dinich

BYU 30, No. 24 USC 27 (OT)

Re-commence panic mode. The Trojans' big win against Stanford last week was reason for optimism, but any sort of good will that earned coach Clay Helton went out the window with a loss at BYU. Not only did the Trojans struggle in Provo, the Stanford win looks even less impressive after the Cardinal went to UCF and got blown out. Now, with Utah, Washington and Notre Dame the next three weeks, Helton's fate could soon be settled. -- Kyle Bonagura

