College football Week 3: Top 25 games, highlights and Georgia's tribute

Week 3 is here and we're ready to have you covered with all the Top 25 action, news, updates and fun stuff, like whatever weird thing they give out on the sideline when someone takes the ball from the other team.

Injury updates and latest news

Georgia fans honor Wendy Anderson, the late wife of Arkansas State Blake Anderson, who died on Aug. 19 of breast cancer. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Georgia fans are wearing pink for a "pink out" to honor the late Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson. Wendy died on Aug. 19 after being diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. This is Blake's first game back since Wendy's death, and David Hale tells the emotional story of love and loss in a coaching family.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will not play against Ohio State.

Mississippi State suspended five players for a violation of team rules, including starters Lee Autry, a defensive tackle and Willie Gay Jr., a linebacker, for today's game against Kansas State.

Kansas broke a 48-game road losing streak in a 48-24 win at Boston College on Friday night.

SVP picks his Week 3 Winners Scott Van Pelt makes his Week 3 college football picks against the spread, including predicting Indiana +18 vs. No. 6 Ohio State.

Bond of brothers

South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski is making his first SEC start today against Alabama. But not only is he playing for the Gamecocks, as Ivan Maisel writes, he's playing for his family after the death of his brother Tyler, who was a quarterback at Washington State, by suicide.

Hilinski's number represents a brother's eternal bond The number on South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski's jersey symbolizes a brother's eternal bond, and hope for a family trying to heal from unimaginable hardship.

Top 25 games

In order of game time; all lines courtesy Caesars Sportsbook.

Arkansas State at No. 3 Georgia

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN app

Line: Georgia -33

And our best line: Georgia has won 20 consecutive games against unranked opponents by an average of 28.4 points.

No. 6 Ohio State at Indiana

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Ohio State -17.5

And our best line: Ohio State is 24-0-1 in its past 25 games against Indiana, including 23 straight wins (2010 win was vacated). The Hoosiers' last win in the series was in 1988.

Pittsburgh at No. 13 Penn State

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN app

Line: Penn State -17

And our best line: It's the 100th meeting between Penn State and Pitt. The Nittany Lions have won eight of the past 10, including a 45-point victory last season, its third-largest win in series history.

No. 21 Maryland at Temple

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Line: Maryland -6.5

And our best line: Maryland has lost four straight as a ranked team with a minus-129 point differential in that span, including a 63-0 loss to Florida State in its last game as a Top 25 team.

New Mexico at No. 7 Notre Dame

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: NBC

Line: Notre Dame -35

And our best line: Notre Dame gave up 249 rush yards in its win over Louisville in Week 1, well above its average of 139.5 yards allowed in 2018.

No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS

Line: Alabama -25.5

And our best line: In 18 games against unranked teams, Tua Tagovailoa has thrown 44 touchdowns and one interception.

Stanford at No. 17 UCF

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN app

Line: UCF -9

And our best line: This is Stanford's first regular-season game in Florida. The Cardinal has played in three bowl games there.

No. 24 USC at BYU

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN app

Line: USC -4

And our best line: Kedon Slovis completed 85% of his passes for 377 yards in his first start last week, the best completion percentage in a 300-yard game by any QB in USC history (with records dating to 1926).

Arizona State at No. 18 Michigan State

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Michigan State -14.5

And our best line: Michigan State has held opponents to minus-6 rushing yards in its first two games, fewest in the FBS. Arizona State RB Eno Benjamin has 14 rushes for no gain or negative yards, most among FBS running backs.

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1

Line: Iowa -1.5

And our best line: Iowa State's past four games have been decided by one possession, the longest active streak in the FBS and one game shy of the Cyclones' longest streak in the AP poll era (since 1936).

Idaho State at No. 11 Utah

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

How to watch: N/A

Line: N/A

And our best line: RB Zack Moss is 78 rushing yards short of the No. 2 spot on Utah's all-time rushing list and 301 behind No. 1 Eddie Johnson.

Kent State at No. 8 Auburn

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN app

Line: Auburn -36

And our best line: Auburn has outscored opponents 48-10 after the first quarter this season. However, the Tigers have been outscored 17-3 in the first quarter.

No. 9 Florida at Kentucky

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN app

Line: Florida -8.5

And our best line: Florida has recorded 15 sacks this season, three more than any other team in FBS. Kentucky quarterbacks have faced pressure on an SEC-low 13% of dropbacks (seventh lowest in FBS).

Lamar at No. 16 Texas A&M

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU and ESPN app

Line: N/A

And our best line: As a ranked team, Texas A&M has won 17 straight games against unranked nonconference opponents.

No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN app

Line: Clemson -27.5

And our best line: Clemson has won 17 straight games, but its last regular-season loss came at Syracuse in 2017.

Northwestern State at No. 4 LSU

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC Network and ESPN app

Line: N/A

And our best line: LSU can win its 800th win in program history, fourth in the SEC behind Alabama (907), Tennessee (838) and Georgia (821).

Hawaii at No. 23 Washington

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Line: Washington -21.5

And our best line: Hawaii has completed an FBS-best 10 completions on passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield. Washington has given up only one such pass this season.

Florida at No. 25 Virginia

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ACC Network and ESPN app

Line: Virginia -7.5

And our best line: Florida State has given up 80 points this season, most through the first two games since giving up 81 in 1983. Virginia has scored 82 points, its third most in the first two games in the AP poll era.

No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA

Time: 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Oklahoma -23.5

And our best line: The Sooners are averaging 709.5 yards per game and 10.9 yards per play, both No. 1 in the FBS. UCLA averages 3.7 yards per play (128th out of 130 FBS teams).

No. 12 Texas vs. Rice (at NRG Stadium)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Line: Texas -22.5

And our best line: Sam Ehlinger's 677 passing yards are the most by a Texas QB in the first two games in the past 15 seasons.

Portland State at No. 22 Boise State

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN app

Line: N/A

And our best line: Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 689 yards, most among all freshman and 10th best among all FBS quarterbacks.

Montana at No. 15 Oregon

Time: 10:45 p.m. ET

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Line: N/A

And our best line: Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown a touchdown pass in 30 straight games, the longest active streak in FBS and 10 games more than the next-longest (Tua Tagovailoa, 20)

What Week 3's games mean

No. 20 Washington State 31, Houston 24

Another year, another productive Mike Leach quarterback. Fifth-year senior Anthony Gordon is off to an impressive start with three consecutive games with more than 400 yards and three touchdowns. He has an exceptional arm, is accurate, can throw well on the run and seems to be a perfect fit for Leach's Air Raid. With a fast, aggressive defense showing growth, the Cougars look like a formidable foe heading into Pac-12 play. -- Sam Khan Jr.

Week 3's best moments

Have a nice trip, see you next fall

Honestly, he played it off so well, I'm sure nobody even noticed.

Ref takes a tumble after being involved in tackle Umpire Danny Worrell is involved in a tackle and takes an athletic tumble in the aftermath.

Good luck, ushers

After a lightning delay forced fans to seek shelter at Penn State, watching the fans pour back into the stadium just before kickoff is mesmerizing.

A human avalanche. And maybe a hopeful sign that kickoff isn't too far away pic.twitter.com/ND51DSlHM4 — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) September 14, 2019

Just a bit outside

During Washington State's 31-24 win over Houston, Mike Leach tried to have a wide receiver snap the ball, but the officials called an illegal snap.

Leach's trick play backfires on whacky snap Washington State is flagged for an illegal snap as Mike Leach calls a trick play with the ball being snapped by WR Brandon Arconado.

Just like Mom never made

LSU's mascot, Mike the Tiger, celebrated his third birthday on Friday with a crisp, refreshing dessert of frozen goat milk cake and oxtail bones.

Happy 3rd Birthday to me! Y'all probably get yellow or chocolate cake while I get a frozen goat's milk "cake" with oxtail bones for candles. Jealous? pic.twitter.com/qqToDGVzPN — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) September 13, 2019

Uniform corner

Pitt is debuting a new road uniform for the 100th rivalry game matchup at Penn State.

Cincinnati revealed a retro uniform as a nod to the CFB150 anniversary celebration.