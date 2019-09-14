Indiana QB Penix ruled out for Ohio State contest

Take a look at what makes college football culture so uniquely American. "The American Game: The Culture" premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. (1:11)

Indiana starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will not play in the Hoosiers' noon ET home game against sixth-ranked Ohio State.

On Thursday, coach Tom Allen said Penix was "working through some things right now" but gave no specifics.

Allen said he wasn't aware of Penix, a freshman, being injured in last week's 52-0 win over Eastern Illinois.

Penix has thrown for 523 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions during the Hoosiers' 2-0 start.

Junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey will start for Indiana. He has thrown for 226 yards and two touchdowns this season. Ramsey went 26 for 49 for 322 yards and three touchdowns in last year's 49-26 loss to the Buckeyes.