Louisville QB Pass injured; Cunningham starts

Louisville starting quarterback Jawon Pass will not play against Western Kentucky on Saturday because of a lower extremity injury, coach Scott Satterfield said.

Malik Cunningham will start in his place.

Pass, who started the first two games of the season, will be evaluated next week and is considered day-to-day.

The junior threw a career-best four touchdown passes in a 42-0 rout of Eastern Kentucky last week. He has completed 24 of 46 passes for 330 yards and rushed 29 times for 194 yards.

Cunningham, who missed several weeks of fall camp with a knee injury, also played last week against Eastern Kentucky. He rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown while completing one pass for 24 yards.

Cunningham and Pass split time last season.

