          Florida QB Franks expected to miss rest of season

          Mullen saddened by loss of Franks (2:06)

          Dan Mullen says he is saddened by the loss of Feleipe Franks, but explains why he is glad Kyle Trask had a chance to step into the spotlight. (2:06)

          10:08 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Florida expects quarterback Feleipe Franks will miss the rest of the season after he dislocated his ankle against Kentucky on Saturday night, coach Dan Mullen said.

          Franks, a third-year starter, was carted off the field late in the third quarter of the No. 9 Gators' Southeastern Conference opener.

          "They feel pretty certain that there was a break with the dislocation and he'll be done for the season," Mullen said.

          Franks was scrambling before being stopped for no gain by the Wildcats' Calvin Taylor Jr. on a fourth-and-1 play at the Kentucky 38. Team medical personnel came on the field and soon placed an inflatable cast under Franks' right leg before the junior was put on a cart and taken off for observation. Franks completed 12 of 17 passes for 174 yards and a 15-yard touchdown before the injury.

          Florida players swarmed around Franks on the cart to offer support before he was taken away to applause from a sold-out crowd at Kroger Field.

          Junior Kyle Trask replaced Franks and was able to rally the Gators to a 29-21 win with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, including his go-ahead, 4-yard scoring run with 4:11 remaining.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

