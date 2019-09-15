Sandwich delivery fuels Iowa through 2-hour delay

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa's team managers and state troopers had an assist in the Hawkeyes' 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday in a game delayed nearly three hours by lightning.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said that during the second lightning delay, which spanned 2 hours, 6 minutes, Iowa's managers left Jack Trice Stadium and scoured the area for sandwiches. Helped by a police escort, they brought back about 60 sandwiches for the players from three different local eateries.

"First time for everything," Ferentz said.

Lightning delayed the game in the first quarter for 49 minutes, before the longer delay in the second quarter. Iowa and Iowa State shortened their halftime, but the game still took 5 hours, 53 minutes to complete.

"I don't know where they stopped exactly -- I didn't get one of [the sandwiches]," Ferentz said, "but I did see somebody with like a 12-incher or 14-incher."

Iowa star defensive end A.J. Epenesa was among the lucky ones.

"I was so hungry," Epenesa said. "It's frustrating that happens, but that's how it goes. Every team has experienced a rain delay. If there's lightning in the area ... there's rules. You follow the rules and get out of there. We came back and just tried to keep stride and not lose focus and keep going."