Young FSU fan sells lemonade to buy out Taggart

A Florida State booster and his young son are trying a unique tactic to wash out the Willie Taggart era from the Seminoles football program.

Grayton Grant, age 4, set up a "Free Willie" lemonade stand in Tallahassee on Sunday that charged $20 per cup to raise funds toward Taggert's $17 million buyout.

The effort raised $241 -- including $100 from one person -- that will be matched by Grayton's father, Daniel Grant. Grant plans to send a $482 check to Seminoles Boosters Inc. on Monday.

@JCameronShow hey Jeff how many glasses can I put you down for? pic.twitter.com/04pZsz1MhL — Daniel J. Grant (@DJGFSU) September 15, 2019

The check also includes a typed note signed by Grayton that says "I am tired of losing football games and being made fun of at school for being a Seminole fan. At four, I am already starting to gravitate towards the color orange. You don't want that for an innocent kid like me."

Florida State is off to a 1-2 start following its 31-24 loss to No. 21 Virginia on Saturday. The Seminoles are 6-9 since Taggart took over at the start of last season and missed a bowl game in 2018 for the first time since 1981.

Daniel Grant says he and his son will continue to support the Seminoles no matter what, including Saturday's game against Louisville.

"We will be there screaming for them to beat Louisville and every Saturday after that for them to turn it around," Grant said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. "We won't ever stop supporting them. It's in our blood.

"But, man, it gets tougher and tougher."