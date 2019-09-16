Kill joins Va. Tech as special assistant to Fuente

Former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill has joined Virginia Tech as special assistant to coach Justin Fuente, the school announced Monday.

Kill most recently served as athletic director and special assistant to the chancellor at Southern Illinois.

"Jerry Kill will serve as a tremendous resource for our football program," Fuente said in a statement. "Coach Kill possesses over three decades of expertise and will be great addition to our staff. In addition to over 20 years of experience as collegiate and high school head coach, he's served as a coordinator on both sides of the ball. He can dissect the game from virtually every angle and will be able to provide his unique perspective on everything from recruiting, to personnel and facilities.

"After Coach Kill spent some time with our staff during preseason camp, it was apparent that he possesses a passion for being involved with a football program on a daily basis," Fuente continued. "I have all the respect in the world for Coach Kill. I'm excited that he'll be an integral part of our program at Virginia Tech and can't wait for him to get on campus."

Kill coached at Minnesota from 2011 to '15, taking the team to three bowl games and was 2014 Big Ten Coach of the Year. He stepped down at Minnesota midway through the 2015 after doctors said he risked severe neurological problems if he continued coaching. Kill has epilepsy, and he had multiple seizures on the sideline during his Minnesota career.

He also has served as a head coach at Northern Illinois and Southern Illinois.

Virginia Tech is 2-1 but has struggled this season, trailing FCS Furman at halftime last week before eventually winning 24-17.