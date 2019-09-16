Fenway to host bowl game starting in 2020

BOSTON -- Add another bowl game to the mix, this one at Fenway Park.

The century-old baseball park will host a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference, starting in 2020.

The date for the Fenway Bowl is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

It will be the first college bowl game at the home of the Boston Red Sox.

Fenway hosted a Notre Dame-Boston College game in 2015 and three games in 2017. Jamie Cotten for ESPN

The ballpark has hosted other football dating back to 1912, including the American Football League's Boston Patriots in the 1960s and The Game last year between Harvard and Yale.

Notre Dame played Boston College at Fenway in 2015, in the first football game at the ballpark in 47 years.

In 2017, the park was the site of a three-game Fenway Series featuring teams from New England. Brown played Dartmouth, UMass played Maine, and UConn played Boston College.

There are 40 postseason games scheduled for this season in the FCS, including the national championship game. Three more are expected for the 2020 season.