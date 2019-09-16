Seminoles lose linebacker Kaindoh for season

Florida State junior outside linebacker Joshua Kaindoh will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury, dealing another blow to a struggling Seminoles defense.

Coach Willie Taggart on Monday announced the season-ending injury for Kaindoh, who has been listed as a co-starter at the "edge" position. He appeared in FSU's first three games and recorded nine tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a sack.

Kaindoh sustained the injury in the second quarter of Saturday's loss at Virginia. He couldn't put weight on his leg leaving the field and needed crutches while on the sideline.

Junior Janarius Robinson, listed as a co-starter with Kaindoh, is expected to receive more playing time. Adonis Thomas and Josh Brown also are in the rotation.

The 6-foot-7, 261-pound Kaindoh has 45 career tackles, including 13.5 for loss and eight sacks, in 28 games (two starts). He came to FSU as ESPN's top-rated defensive end and No. 13 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class.

Florida State (1-2) hosts Louisville (2-1) on Saturday.