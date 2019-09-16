Bush set to work Utah-USC tilt in Coliseum return

Take a look back at some of Reggie Bush's best highlights while playing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for USC. (0:54)

For the first time in more than nine years, former USC great Reggie Bush is headed back to the Coliseum for a Trojans game.

Fox Sports announced on Monday that its new college football pregame show will broadcast live on location from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during USC's game Friday night against No. 10 Utah (9 p.m. ET, FS1).

Bush, along with a crew that includes ex-USC quarterback Matt Leinart and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, will present a one-hour pregame show, plus halftime and postgame coverage from the field.

In June 2010, the NCAA ruled that the Trojans had to permanently disassociate themselves from Bush and his family, who allegedly received cash and other improper benefits from sports marketers while the running back played at USC from 2003 to '05.

The NCAA placed the Trojans on four years' probation, barred them from playing in bowl games after the 2010 and 2011 seasons and docked them 10 scholarships in each of three seasons. The Trojans were forced to vacate their 2004 BCS national championship, and Bush voluntarily returned his 2005 Heisman Trophy.

USC spokesman Tim Tessalone told ESPN on Monday that the university "checked with the NCAA and was told that if Reggie is in a working capacity, it is OK for him to be at the Coliseum for a USC game."

In an interview with The Athletic last month, Bush said he looked forward to returning to the USC campus if his new job required him to do it.

"I assume it would be amazing," Bush said. "Not to pat myself on the back, but a lot of the kids still commit there based off what we did when we were there in college. I still talk to a lot of guys there. I still have relationships with a lot of people there.

"I hear stories where guys come to USC and they want to wear my jersey or they want to meet me. So I'm flattered and I appreciate it. I think it speaks volumes to if you work hard enough, you'll be able to achieve it."