Texas Tech QB Bowman out several weeks

Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman will be out "several weeks" with a shoulder injury, coach Matt Wells announced Monday.

Bowman, who was one of the top true freshman quarterbacks in the country last season, suffered the injury in the Red Raiders' loss to Arizona on Saturday night. Texas Tech is off this week but returns to the field on Sept. 28 at Oklahoma.

This season, Bowman has completed 65% of his passes for 1,020 yards (fourth-best in the FBS) and six touchdowns with three interceptions. He is also leading the nation in completions per game this season, with 33.7.

Jett Duffey, a junior who started three Big 12 games last year, and Jackson Tyner, a graduate transfer from Rice, are the next two options at the position for Texas Tech.

A collapsed lung sidelined Bowman for part of his freshman campaign, limiting him to eight games, including seven starts. He completed 69.4% of his passes for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns and broke a Big 12 freshman single-game record with 605 passing yards in a 2018 win over Houston.