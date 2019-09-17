New Mexico's Davie expects to return Sept. 28

New Mexico coach Bob Davie expects to be back on the sideline Sept. 28 at Liberty as he continues to recover from a serious medical incident following the Lobos' season opener.

Davie on Tuesday told reporters that he will miss Saturday's home game against New Mexico State. He did not travel this past week to Notre Dame, which beat New Mexico 66-14. Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele will once again serve as New Mexico's acting head coach this week.

Davie, 64, was hospitalized Aug. 31 after coaching New Mexico in its opening game against Sam Houston State. He did not reveal the nature of the medical condition but later credited doctors with saving his life and said he suffered no permanent damage and expects to make a full recovery.

Davie, who coached Notre Dame from 1997 to 2001, is in his eighth season as New Mexico's coach and has a record of 34-55 at the school.