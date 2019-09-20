QB King passes Tebow for passing/rushing TDs

D'Eriq King breaks Tim Tebow's record with a rushing and throwing TD in his 15th consecutive game. (1:39)

Houston Cougars quarterback D'Eriq King set the FBS record for the most consecutive games with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown on Thursday night.

King, a senior, made it 15 straight games with each thanks to a 35-yard scoring run in the second quarter against visiting Tulane.

That breaks a tie with Tim Tebow for the longest streak in FBS history. No other player has an active streak longer than three games.

Earlier Thursday, King had completed touchdown passes of 75 and 28 yards.

King's streak started at the beginning of the 2018 season. Entering Thursday, he had thrown for 3,416 yards with 40 passing TDs to go with 870 rushing yards and 19 rushing TDs during the streak.

Tebow, during his 14-game streak with the Florida Gators, threw for 3,287 yards and 33 TDs to go with 934 rushing yards and 24 rushing scores.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.