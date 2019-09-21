Another QB blow for USC as Slovis takes hard hit

LOS ANGELES -- USC starting quarterback Kedon Slovis left Friday's game against No. 10 Utah after absorbing a big hit on the second play from scrimmage.

Slovis, a freshman making his third start in relief of JT Daniels, was hit by Utah star defensive tackle Leki Fotu after throwing a pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown for an 8-yard gain. He remained on the ground for several minutes before walking to the Trojans' sideline. Several minutes later, Slovis left the field for further evaluation.

Junior Matt Fink relieved Slovis and led USC on consecutive touchdown drives to open the game, throwing scoring passes of 29 and 31 yards. Fink redshirted in 2016 and played sparingly in a reserve role in 2017 and 2018, completing 13 of 18 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown with 106 rushing yards. Fink entered the transfer portal during the offseason and nearly landed at Illinois before opting to return to USC.

Daniels, who started throughout the 2018 season, tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee during USC's season-opening victory over Fresno State. He will miss the rest of the season.