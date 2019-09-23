Pac-12: Refs ruled correctly in Cal-Ole Miss game

The Pac-12 said Sunday night that officials were correct on the final two plays of Saturday's contest between California and Ole Miss, a game that ended in controversy.

"The Pac-12 conference confirmed that the on-field game officials ruled correctly during the final two plays in the California-Ole Miss game Saturday, September 21, that Ole Miss did not score a touchdown and there was no irrefutable video evidence to reverse those calls by replay," the league said in a statement. "However, the conference would have supported play being stopped by instant replay for further review to confirm the on-field call of the second-to-last play of the game."

On third-and-goal from the 3-yard line with 17 seconds left, Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rolled to his left and connected with Elijah Moore near the goal line. Moore's feet were in the end zone, but the official on the sideline nearest the play ruled that the ball did not cross the plane, and the ball was spotted just short.

Rebels coach Matt Luke pleaded with officials to stop the clock and review the play, but the ball was quickly marked at the 1. Plumlee attempted a sneak and was held short of the goal line on fourth down as time expired. The No. 23 Golden Bears won 28-20 in Oxford, Mississippi.

Afterward, Ole Miss interim athletic director Keith Carter said he was "extremely disappointed" with the officiating at the end of the game and said he expected "a full explanation from the Pac-12 regarding the call and subsequent non-review" of the play.