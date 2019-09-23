Michigan QB Patterson probable against Rutgers

Michigan starting quarterback Shea Patterson is probable for this week's home game against Rutgers, but backup Dylan McCaffrey and starting tight end Sean McKeon are both doubtful, coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday.

Patterson suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Saturday's loss to Wisconsin. He also said last week that he had been playing with an oblique injury in Michigan's first two games but had recovered.

McCaffrey, who briefly replaced Patterson against the Badgers, suffered a concussion. Harbaugh said McCaffrey is improving but remains doubtful.

McKeon, who started two of Michigan's first three games and leads the team with two touchdown catches, suffered an apparent leg injury at Wisconsin.

Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter, who began the season as the Scarlet Knights' starter, remains in the concussion protocol, coach Chris Ash said Monday. Art Sitkowski would make his second straight start at Michigan if Carter isn't cleared.

Harbaugh on Monday also addressed Michigan's 21-point loss, which dropped the Wolverines in the AP poll from No. 11 to No. 20, saying, "From A to Z, it wasn't good enough, and not acceptable."

"We didn't play physical enough," Harbaugh said. "We were out-hustled. I take responsibility for that. In any ways that we were out-schemed, also take responsibility for that. It's my job to make sure we're completely sound in all offenses, defenses, everything that we're running. And how I manage the team and get them to play hard, play tough. A to Z, you can point to, it wasn't good enough. We all take responsibility for that, we all have fingerprints on it, but determined to get it fixed is where we're at right now."

Harbaugh said that toughness and hustle will be emphasized this week in practice and that Michigan will use players "who are dedicated to hustling all the time." He singled out both lines, especially a veteran offensive front, as areas that need to improve going forward.

"The only way I know is go back to work and dedicate yourself to improvement and fixing," Harbaugh said. "[Saturday] was a bad day. It was not a banner day for Michigan. You don't want that to turn into two losses."

In other injury news, Harbaugh said starting running back Zach Charbonnet is "in a good place" health-wise and senior running back Tru Wilson is closer to making his season debut.