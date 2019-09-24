USC rebounds with commitment from QB Garcia

After QB Kedon Slovis exits early after taking a big hit, QB Matt Fink comes in and tosses three touchdowns to lead USC to an upset of undefeated Utah. (2:33)

Southern California secured a commitment from ESPN's No. 2-ranked pocket-passing quarterback, Jake Garcia, in the Class of 2021 on Monday.

Garcia is the No. 22 overall prospect in his class and is the second-ranked recruit in the state of California, according to ESPN. His commitment on its own is an important recruiting win for the Trojans, but it is even more relevant that his commitment comes only a day after USC lost a commitment from 2020 ESPN 300 quarterback Bryce Young, who flipped to Alabama.

Garcia is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback from Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California, and he had a top 10 consisting of Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, San Jose State, Tennessee and USC.

His commitment is timely after Young's decommitment, but it also will help provide some depth for the future to go along with true freshman Kedon Slovis, a four-star recruit from the 2019 class who recently helped the Trojans beat Stanford, and J.T. Daniels, who was an ESPN 300 quarterback in the 2018 class.

Those three quarterbacks on the roster together should give USC depth and competition at the position to help push the offense forward.

Garcia's commitment gives USC four ESPN Junior 300 commitments in 2021, along with linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote, offensive lineman Jay Toia and wide receiver Velltray Jefferson.