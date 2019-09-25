Boise St. leading tackler, Noa, done for season

Boise State middle linebacker Ezekiel Noa, the team's leading tackler through four games, will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL and breaking his wrist on the same play in last week's 30-19 win over Air Force, the school announced Tuesday.

Noa, a sophomore from Spring Valley, California, had 28 tackles with 1 sack and 1 quarterback pressure. Noa would be eligible to apply for a sixth year of eligibility since he played in only four games this season.

Noa had a career-high 10 tackles with 1½ tackles for loss and one sack before he was hurt in the third quarter against the Falcons.

Junior Benton Wickersham was listed as the No. 16 Broncos' backup middle linebacker on the team's most recent depth chart.

Boise State was already playing without starting safety DeAndre Pierce, who suffered a lower-leg injury in a 36-31 victory at Florida State in the opener. He was seen wearing a boot and hasn't played since.

Pierce was Boise State's leading tackler through four games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending injury.

The Broncos play at UNLV on Oct. 5.