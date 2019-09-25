Wyoming DB Smith faces felony gun charges

Wyoming defensive back Allen Smith III faces felony charges after being accused of pointing a gun at two people last week, according to court documents obtained by the Casper Star-Tribune.

The freshman from Culver City, California, has been suspended indefinitely by coach Craig Bohl.

Smith faces two counts of aggravated assault and battery with the threat to use a drawn deadly weapon and faces a preliminary hearing Oct. 15, according to the court documents.

An affidavit obtained by the newspaper says that police interviewed two people who said they drove Smith to an apartment complex. He asked them if they wanted to see his gun. He allegedly retrieved the weapon from an apartment, returned to the two people and pointed the gun at one of their heads and pulled the trigger four times. The gun was not loaded. He repeated the act on the other person.

Smith's lawyer, Jason Tangeman, told the newspaper that the weapon was a pellet gun, and he disputes that his client pointed the gun at anyone.