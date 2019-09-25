        <
        >

          Miami senior LB McCloud to redshirt this season

          3:30 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Miami coach Manny Diaz says senior linebacker Zach McCloud has chosen to redshirt this season and preserve his final year of eligibility for 2020.

          McCloud was a three-year starter at Miami but appeared only sparingly in the Hurricanes' first four games this season, with the team primarily using two-linebacker sets instead of having three on the field as in years past. McCloud can still appear in one more game this season and be eligible for the redshirt, under a new NCAA rule that went into effect in 2018.

          Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney have gotten the overwhelming majority of the snaps at linebacker this year.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices