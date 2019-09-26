Ex-USC WR Williams transfers to Oregon State

Former Southern California wide receiver Devon Williams has transferred to Oregon State, his new school announced Wednesday.

Williams entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after receiving minimal playing time in the Trojans' first two games of the season. He was the No. 16 overall prospect -- and No. 1 overall player in California -- in the 2018 class.

As a true freshman, Williams played in all 12 games, but he finished the season with just four catches for 87 yards, playing most on special teams. Williams will use this season as a redshirt year and be eligible to play for three seasons in Corvallis starting in 2020.

Williams had a difficult time breaking into a talented receiving group for USC, which features Michael Pittman Jr. (31 catches, 437 yards), Tyler Vaughns (27 catches, 370 yards) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (19 catches, 207 yards).

Williams did not receive any snaps in the season opener against Fresno State Bulldogs, before catching a pass for 11 yards the next week against Stanford.