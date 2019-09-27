Two days after Oregon State announced sophomore wide receiver Devon Williams would be joining its program, he instead will transfer to rival Oregon.

The former USC player made the announcement on Twitter on Friday. He appeared on the roster on Oregon State's official website after his original transfer was announced, but the mention has since been removed from the site.

An Oregon State spokesman declined comment when asked for an explanation of the circumstances surrounding Williams' change of heart.

Oregon has yet to officially announce Williams' decision.

Williams entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after receiving minimal playing time in USC's first two games. He was the No. 16 overall prospect -- and No. 1 overall player in California -- in the 2018 class.

As a true freshman, Williams played in all 12 games, but finished the season with just four catches for 87 yards, playing mostly on the Trojans' special teams.

He will use this season as a redshirt year and be eligible to play three seasons in Eugene starting in 2020. Williams had a difficult time breaking into a talented receiving group for USC, which features Michael Pittman Jr. (31 catches, 437 yards), Tyler Vaughns (27 catches, 370 yards) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (19 catches, 207 yards).

Williams was not on the field for any offensive snaps in the season opener against Fresno State. He caught one pass for 11 yards the following week against Stanford.