AP poll reaction: What's next for each Top 25 team

The AP Top 25 college football poll is out and there's a shakeup at the top, with Alabama taking the No. 1 spot from Clemson. Here's what you need to know for each Top 25 team moving forward.

What's next for each Top 25 team

No. 1 Alabama

Alabama: Oh, you thought it was just Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs starring at receiver for Alabama? Think again. DeVonta Smith, who caught the winning pass in the national championship game following the 2017 season only to go under the radar in 2018, is back with a vengeance. Against Ole Miss on Saturday, Smith was unstoppable, setting school records with 274 receiving yards and five touchdowns, reminding everyone how ridiculously deep this receiving corps goes. -- Alex Scarborough

No. 2 Clemson

If the Tigers learned one thing in their closer-than-expected victory at North Carolina, it is this: The ACC might be the weakest among the Power 5 conferences, but they cannot afford to take anyone for granted. For vast stretches of Saturday's game, Clemson looked completely out of sorts on offense, and its usually strong offensive line looked lost -- with six pre-snap penalties often killing drives. The line had a major impact on the ground game too, as the only effective running plays involved quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Meanwhile, the offense failed to produce many explosive plays, and Lawrence -- who has been up and down all season long -- did not make the case that he is gaining more consistency. Failing to generate much of anything with their playmakers has to be a concern headed into the open week. Opposing teams now have a blueprint from North Carolina defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, who outmaneuvered Clemson and had a better day than counterpart Brent Venables. -- Andrea Adelson

No. 3 Georgia

The Dawgs are coming off of a well-timed open date, following a tough, physical win over Notre Dame. The top of the Power Rankings are laden with SEC teams, and Kirby Smart's club has been as impressive as anyone with its physicality on both lines of scrimmage despite some injuries in the offensive line. And when you have an experienced quarterback playing with the poise and efficiency that Jake Fromm has since he arrived on campus, that's all the more heartening for the Dawgs, as they very likely are looking at a 7-0 start heading into the Florida game on Nov. 2. -- Chris Low

No. 4 Ohio State

Lopsided losses at Big Ten West stadiums kept Ohio State out of the playoff the past two seasons. The Buckeyes' blowout victory at Nebraska, meanwhile, validates their status as a playoff contender and one of the nation's most impressive teams during the season's first month. Transfer quarterback Justin Fields continues to thrive in coach Ryan Day's offense, as the Buckeyes' big-play, balanced attack flourishes behind a formidable line. While Fields boosted his Heisman Trophy candidacy with 284 total yards and four touchdowns (three pass, one rush), Ohio State's dramatically improved defense might be the team's most positive development. Jeff Okudah, Chase Young and the Buckeyes bullied Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska offense for nearly three quarters. The rest of the Big Ten should be very concerned. -- Adam Rittenberg

No. 5 LSU

Now we know the secret to slowing down Joe Burrow and an LSU offense that has put up at least 45 points in each of its first four tilts: an off week. The Tigers scored 231 points in their first four wins before getting this week off. Burrow already has thrown 17 touchdown passes. For perspective, in the previous five seasons, LSU as a team never threw more than 17 touchdown passes the entire season. Ed Orgeron promised that this LSU offense would be different, but did anybody see this coming? -- Chris Low

No. 6 Oklahoma

The Sooners weren't challenged on Saturday by Texas Tech, and from the looks of it, they won't be until they meet Texas in the Red River Showdown on Oct. 12. That will be the true test for where this Oklahoma team is. Until then, Jalen Hurts will continue to rack up Heisman-like statistics, and the defense will continue to look improved under new coordinator Alex Grinch. -- Sam Khan Jr.

No. 7 Auburn

Auburn is undefeated entering October, with two victories against ranked opponents. The Tigers manhandled Mississippi State and again showcased a stingy rushing defense. True freshman Bo Nix continues to methodically manage the offense with minimal mistakes. The next three games are on the road, but the Tigers can't look beyond Saturday at Florida. ESPN's FPI gives Auburn a 47.3% chance to win. -- Heather Dinich

No. 8 Wisconsin

Nothing came easily for the Badgers, who needed two defensive touchdowns, but Wisconsin is undefeated heading into October. Heisman hopeful running back Jonathan Taylor had another 100-yard game, but the defense was what stood out. The Badgers finished the month ranking in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency. They have to take advantage of home field against Kent State and Michigan State, as four of their final six games are on the road. -- Heather Dinich

No. 9 Notre Dame

Notre Dame's playoff chances still are alive after a victory against Virginia. The Fighting Irish's defense gave up 235 passing yards in the first half but came up big with two fumble recoveries -- one returned for a touchdown -- and an interception in the second half to help seal the victory. Notre Dame was looking to establish the run and managed four touchdowns on the ground in an improved performance. Despite that production, there still is some work to be done in the rushing attack if Notre Dame wants to make another run at the playoff.