College football scores, picks, Top 25 analysis and the fastest punter ever

Welcome to college football's Week 5. We had an old-school blue-blood matchup, Ohio State-Nebraska, and an intriguing Pac-12 game in Washington State-Utah. And there was a little history being made: Oklahoma became the sixth team to reach the 900-win mark, joining Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama and Nebraska. Hours later, Notre Dame became the seventh.

Honoring a Huskers family

After she was selected to appear on GameDay, Omaha native Gabrielle Union asked her Twitter followers whose jersey she should wear. Nebraska senior offensive lineman Christian Gaylord responded to the actress with a special request. To honor his father, Scott, who died in a car accident last week in Nebraska, he offered the jersey his dad wore in the stands during Christian's games.

@itsgabrielleu I'm a senior on the team. I tore my acl this year and awaiting a medical redshirt. My father was killed in a car accident last Friday. You're more then welcome to wear my fathers jersey he wore during my games. It would be an honor. pic.twitter.com/02d7q2AhEN — Christian Gaylord (@Big_Chris_65) September 26, 2019

Union said she'd be honored, and Nebraska helped get the jersey to her. After Saturday's show, Union offered her condolences to the Gaylord family.

Truly humbled and honored to wear Scott Gaylord's jersey today. Sending so much ❤ to the Gaylord family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/WZPBUqkZeJ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 28, 2019

Week 5's best

Fastest punter ever

Western Carolina's Caleb Ferguson has punted 12 times for the Catamounts over the past two seasons, but he is listed on the roster as a running back. When his number was called on a fake punt, he showed why, scoring on a 69-yard run.

He faked the punt then turned on the jets 💨 pic.twitter.com/PdHpQXLNgH — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 28, 2019

Polar bears have to like this atmosphere

Up in Havre, Montana (about 35 miles south of the Canadian border), the Montana Tech Orediggers took on the Montana State-Northern Lights. While the Diggers have beaten the Lights by a 147-28 margin over the past two seasons, you gotta play the game. Even if it looks like this on the field.

What a great day for some Digger football! #RollDiggs ⚒🏈⚒ pic.twitter.com/JK96ILKONn — Montana Tech Football Equipment (@tech_equipment) September 28, 2019

Our new celebration overlords

Cheerleaders and mascots of the world, take notice. Virginia Tech already has a robot ready to take your place in the world of post-score celebratory pushups.

play 0:21 Virginia Tech has robot do pushups on scoring plays Virginia Tech shows off its pushup robot during its loss vs. Duke.

That's a spicy nugget

Spotted on Union Bay outside Husky Stadium in Seattle: what appears to be a floating fast-food establishment. Wendy's replied, confirming it is operational and does have a "sail-thru."

Everything old is new again

For its Sun Belt opener against Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State wore helmets featuring its mascot, Yosef, which is a caricature that dates to 1942. According to App State: "Yosef is mountain talk for 'yourself,' with the idea being that if you are an Appalachian alumnus, fan or friend and have a heart filled with black and gold, you are Yosef."

Appalachian State @AppState_FB last wore the old Yosef logo on a yellow/gold helmet Sept 29, 2012 with the logo on both sides of the helmet (L). Tomorrow it will be on one side with numbers on the other (R).#CFB2019HelmetWatch#SeasonTotal91@UniWatch @PhilHecken @SimplyMoono pic.twitter.com/fjDAEANWZ4 — Blaise D'Sylva (@wtfcoach) September 28, 2019

Charlotte, meanwhile, featured its own pipe-smoking mascot, a throwback depiction of Norm the Niner, on its helmets for its homecoming game against Florida Atlantic.

𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙾𝙻𝙳 𝙽𝙾𝚁𝙼

is

𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙉𝙊𝙍𝙈



9.28 | Homecoming | vs. FAU pic.twitter.com/K16UETTBid — Charlotte Football (@CharlotteFTBL) September 27, 2019

Texas Tech wore all-white throwback uniforms for its trip to Oklahoma.

Bully won't be bullied

Mississippi State might have given up three unanswered touchdowns to Auburn to start the game, but the Bulldogs -- especially Jak (Bully XXI) -- will not give up without a fight. JaTarvious Whitlow scored a 30-yard touchdown rush on Auburn's first play from scrimmage, ending his run by sliding out of the end zone and directly into Jak.

Hey Bulldog Nation. Just want everyone to know I am fine!! I'm headed back out on the field now. Thanks for all the tweets and concerns. We love our fans!!! @SECNetwork @espn - MSU Bully Mom (@BullyXXI) September 28, 2019

thank god - WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) September 28, 2019

But the Mississippi State mascot bounced right up and made sure to tell everyone he was OK.