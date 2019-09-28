BERKELEY, Calif. -- California quarterback Chase Garbers left Friday night's game against Arizona State in the second quarter with an apparent injury to his right arm.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury. Garbers returned to the sideline in the third quarter with his right arm in a sling.

Garbers got hurt when he landed on his throwing arm on a scramble late in the second quarter for the 15th-ranked Golden Bears. The redshirt sophomore -- who had completed 9 of 12 passes for a 117 yards and a touchdown -- was helped off the field, giving high-fives to teammates with his left arm, and went directly to the locker room.

Devon Modster came in to replace Garbers and threw an interception in the end zone in the closing seconds of the first half.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.