NORMAN, Okla. -- Jalen Hurts and the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners put up some big numbers Saturday as the storied college program became just the sixth team in FBS history to reach 900 wins.

The Sooners joined Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama and Nebraska as the only teams to reach the milestone. Notre Dame also has an opportunity Saturday to join the Sooners in the 900 club if the Fighting Irish can beat Virginia.

Oklahoma is in its 125th season of football, posting the fifth-best winning percentage nationally in its first 124 seasons with only 13 losing seasons. The Sooners own seven national championships.

Hurts continued his statistical onslaught, throwing for 415 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters of play in the Sooners' 55-16 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Hurts also rushed for 70 yards and another score, and his 485 yards of total offense ranked eighth in Oklahoma history.

"Jalen made some nice throws," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "He's seeing the field pretty well. ... He was a little more confident today, a little bit more steady."

It was the second time this season that Hurts has recorded 450 or more offensive yards, making him the fourth Oklahoma player to do it multiple times in the same season. His yards per attempt Saturday (17.3) is the third-highest in a game in Big 12 history.

Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb was Hurts' most productive target, catching seven passes for 185 yards and three scores. The Sooners finished with 644 offensive yards.

Hurts finished with a passer rating of 254.7, making it the fourth consecutive game that he's had a rating of at least 245. No other FBS player since at least 1996 has recorded more than two such games (minimum 18 passing attempts) in a season.

He was particularly effective throwing the ball downfield Saturday, completing a career-high five passes -- for 278 yards -- that were thrown 20 or more yards downfield.

"I think we came out with the right intent today," Hurts said. "I think we had good energy as a team, came out really focused and I think we took another step as far as playing a more complete game."

Hurts has thrown for 12 touchdowns this season -- three in each game -- and has rushed for five.

"Just did some things better than he did in the first three games," Riley said of Hurts. "He was patient, did some things with his feet as well, decision making continues to be good, throwing the deep ball well. So it was a solid day for him."

Oklahoma next plays at Kansas on Oct. 5.