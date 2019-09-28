Jalen Hurts throws for 415 yards with four total touchdowns while CeeDee Lamb catches seven passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns in Oklahoma's win over Texas Tech. (1:50)

NORMAN, Okla. -- Jalen Hurts continued his statistical onslaught Saturday, throwing for 415 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters of play in No. 6 Oklahoma's 55-16 victory over Texas Tech.

Hurts also rushed for 70 yards and another score, and his 485 yards of total offense ranked eighth in Oklahoma history, on the day when the program became the sixth to record 900 victories.

"Jalen made some nice throws," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "He's seeing the field pretty well. ... He was a little more confident today, a little bit more steady."