NORMAN, Okla. -- Jalen Hurts continued his statistical onslaught Saturday, throwing for 415 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters of play in No. 6 Oklahoma's 55-16 victory over Texas Tech.
Hurts also rushed for 70 yards and another score, and his 485 yards of total offense ranked eighth in Oklahoma history, on the day when the program became the sixth to record 900 victories.
"Jalen made some nice throws," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "He's seeing the field pretty well. ... He was a little more confident today, a little bit more steady."
It was the second time this season Hurts has recorded 450 or more offensive yards, making him the fourth Oklahoma player to do it multiple times in the same season. His yards per attempt Saturday (17.3) is the third-highest in a game in Big 12 history.
Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb was Hurts' most productive target, catching seven passes for 185 yards and three scores. The Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) finished with 644 offensive yards.
Hurts finished with a passer rating of 254.7, making it the fourth consecutive game he's had a rating of at least 245. No other FBS player since at least 1996 has recorded more than two such games (minimum 18 passing attempts) in a season.
He was particularly effective throwing the ball downfield Saturday, completing a career-high five passes -- for 278 yards -- that were thrown 20 or more yards downfield.
"I think we came out with the right intent today," Hurts said. "I think we had good energy as a team, came out really focused and I think we took another step as far as playing a more complete game."
Hurts has thrown for 12 touchdowns this season -- three in each game -- and has rushed for five.
"Just did some things better than he did in the first three games," Riley said of the senior. "He was patient, did some things with his feet as well, decision-making continues to be good, throwing the deep ball well. So it was a solid day for him."
Oklahoma next plays at Kansas on Oct. 5.