Maryland starting wide receiver DJ Turner was charged on Sept. 20 with driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to the state's judiciary case search, and was suspended for Friday night's home game against Penn State.

Records show University of Maryland Police stopped Turner at 1:23 a.m. ET as he was heading North on Baltimore Avenue, near fraternity row. He also was charged with reckless driving, disobeying a lawful order of a police officer, and other traffic violations.

"We are aware of the charges and withheld DJ Turner from yesterday's game," a school spokesman said in a statement released Saturday. "We are currently working with the Office of Student Conduct to gather information and won't have any further comment until we have all of the facts."

Maryland coach Mike Locksley told reporters after Friday's 59-0 loss it was his decision to suspend Turner.

"DJ has to focus on the non-football things right now," he said, according to The Washington Post. "I won't get into or comment on anything further on that until I have more information."

Turner, who had started the first three games, ranks fourth on the team with four catches for 84 yards.