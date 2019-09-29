DeVonta Smith hauls in five touchdowns from Tua Tagovailoa, tying the SEC record for a single game, in Alabama's 59-31 win over Ole Miss. (1:32)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- It was a record-breaking day for Alabama's passing game against Ole Miss on Saturday as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for a school record six touchdowns and moved into first in Crimson Tide history with 84 career total touchdowns.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, meanwhile, broke two single-game school records previously held by Amari Cooper, totaling 274 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Smith also had 11 receptions in Alabama's 59-31 win.

Tagovailoa scored his 81st career touchdown during the first quarter, surpassing the previous record set by AJ McCarron. He also tied a single-game SEC record with seven total touchdowns (six passing, one rushing).

After the game, Tagovailoa deflected praise, saying of the records, "I don't think it says too much about me. It says a lot about the guys around me."

Like coach Nick Saban, who said the offense "left money on the table," Tagovailoa chose to focus on the negative of penalties and miscommunication before he said anything about the solid play of his offensive line and running game.

"Today was good and bad for us," Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa finished 26-of-36 for 418 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for a score.

When asked whether Smith was "in the zone" Saturday, Tagovailoa said that "all our guys are in the zone."

"It just so happens that he was in the zone five times," he said.

Smith said he didn't know he'd set records for receiving yards and touchdowns until after the game.

"I just happened to be in the right spot at the right time," he told reporters.

Smith admitted to being only "a little excited" about his performance.

Saban made a point to say that Smith wasn't singled out as part of the game plan but rather that the defense dictated the ball went his way.

"Smitty is a very, very good player," Saban said. "He's a hard worker. He got his today."

No. 1 Alabama has next week off before traveling to No. 23 Texas A&M on Oct. 12.