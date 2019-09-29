Bully gets hit: Miss St. bulldog fine after collision

The Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot "Bully" took a hit on the sidelines during the first quarter of their game against Auburn.

Bully was on a leash, far back on the sideline with his handler near the end zone, when Auburn's JaTarvious Whitlow tumbled into him after scoring a touchdown.

Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan had tackled Whitlow just as he crossed into the end zone, sending Whitlow sliding on the grass in Bully's direction. Bully took the hit across his body and remained standing.

Hey Bulldog Nation. Just want everyone to know I am fine!! I'm headed back out on the field now. Thanks for all the tweets and concerns. We love our fans!!! @SECNetwork @espn — MSU Bully Mom (@BullyXXI) September 28, 2019

He was taken off the field and examined, then returned to the sidelines in the second quarter.