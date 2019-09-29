        <
          Bully gets hit: Miss St. bulldog fine after collision

          Whitlow motors to the house for Auburn TD (0:21)

          JaTarvious Whitlow slices through the Mississippi State defense for a 30-yard Auburn touchdown. (0:21)

          9:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot "Bully" took a hit on the sidelines during the first quarter of their game against Auburn.

          Bully was on a leash, far back on the sideline with his handler near the end zone, when Auburn's JaTarvious Whitlow tumbled into him after scoring a touchdown.

          Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan had tackled Whitlow just as he crossed into the end zone, sending Whitlow sliding on the grass in Bully's direction. Bully took the hit across his body and remained standing.

          He was taken off the field and examined, then returned to the sidelines in the second quarter.

