Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate and running back J.J. Taylor will not play against UCLA on Saturday night because of injuries, Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin said.

True freshman quarterback Grant Gunnell will start in place of Tate, Sumlin confirmed. Gunnell set Texas state records for both passing yards (16,108 yards) and passing touchdowns (195) at St. Pius X High in Houston.

Tate is coming off a strong performance two weeks ago against Texas Tech, when he threw for 185 yards and ran for 129. He is dealing with a hamstring injury, Sumlin said.

Taylor suffered a leg injury against Texas Tech. He dressed for warm-ups but did not take any reps, according to reports.

Junior running back Gary Brightwell is expected to see an increased workload in Taylor's absence. Brightwell rushed for 226 yards in 26 carries over the past two games.