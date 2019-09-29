Rutgers fires Ash after 8 wins in 3-plus seasons

Rutgers has fired coach Chris Ash following the Scarlet Knights' 1-3 start.

"We appreciate Chris's dedicated efforts on behalf of our football program, our department and our university," athletic director Pat Hobbs said in a statement.

Ash's tenure ends after a 52-0 loss to Michigan on Saturday, marking Rutgers' 14th straight loss in the Big Ten.

Ash was 8-32 in three-plus seasons at the school, never winning more than four games in a season. Rutgers was his first head-coaching job following 16 seasons as an assistant at Iowa State, San Diego State, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Ohio State.

Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of 2019.