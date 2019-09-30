Purdue QB Elijah Sindelar spins from a defender and finds Jared Sparks deep for a 50-yard touchdown. (0:34)

Purdue starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery Monday to repair a broken clavicle.

Coach Jeff Brohm confirmed the injury, saying Sindelar will miss "an extended period of time" and possibly the rest of the 2019 season.

Sindelar and star wide receiver Rondale Moore were injured on the same play in Saturday's loss to Minnesota.

Brohm said Moore, a 2018 All-America selection and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, will miss at least this week's game at No. 12 Penn State. A source told ESPN that Moore injured his hamstring and isn't expected to need surgery.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer, who relieved Sindelar against Minnesota, is expected to start at Penn State. Plummer also started Sept. 14 against TCU in place of Sindelar, who missed the game with a concussion.

Brohm also said Monday that reserve offensive lineman DJ Washington will undergo surgery Tuesday for a broken fibula and ankle sustained in the Minnesota game.

Purdue also could be without starting wide receiver Jared Sparks at Penn State. Defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal and running backs Tario Fuller and Richie Worship will remain out.