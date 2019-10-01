Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes is returning for a fifth year in 2020.

The 6-foot-3, 266-pound senior, who is out for the season after suffering a torn labrum Saturday against Virginia, announced his decision on Instagram on Monday.

A four-year player for Notre Dame, Hayes had 31 tackles and two sacks in 2018 and has already recorded five total tackles with three tackles for loss and one sack this season.

Despite being lost for the year, Hayes will benefit from the new redshirt rule allowing players to take a redshirt if they have not participated in more than four games in the current season. Hayes has played in each of his first three seasons on campus and is under the four-game limit for 2019, which will allow him to return for a fifth year of eligibility in 2020.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren and Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.