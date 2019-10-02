Jalen Rose doesn't see the Fair Pay To Play Act taking action in California, saying too many people in power don't want it to happen. (1:00)

CHICAGO -- Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany said he opposes the California bill that would prevent schools from penalizing players for capitalizing off their names, images and likenesses because college sports are "an educational arrangement."

"To me, the outer limit is the cost of college," Delany said during his remarks at Big Ten media day. "Once we're beyond the cost of college, we're in pay for play and it's a totally different game."

Delany, who will retire at the end of year before Minnesota Vikings executive Kevin Warren takes over as commissioner on Jan. 1, 2020, said each level of competitive sports has its own guidelines and he's content with the current rules in college sports because "we're not the minor leagues."

"The student who plays athletics in the Big Ten is in school to receive an education first," Delany said. "There's an amazing opportunity to get a world class education here and it's an amazing opportunity to compete in a great conference with great recognition."

The Fair Pay for Play Act, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, would allow collegiate athletes in California to earn endorsement money. Both the Pac-12 and the NCAA, however, have issued statements this week in opposition to the bill, which will become law in 2023.

Lawmakers in other states, including Pennsylvania and Minnesota, have already announced plans to put forth similar bills. A Florida lawmaker has introduced a bill that would become law next year if ratified.

"As more states consider their own specific legislation related to this topic, it is clear that a patchwork of different laws from different states will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair and level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide," the NCAA said in the statement.

While he doesn't agree with the California bill, Delany said the federal government could get involved to create uniform rules.

"Ultimately, there has to be a national solution, whether it comes from Congress or if the NCAA takes a middle road here," Delany said.

Some of the coaches in the league did not back Delany's stance on the issue.

Fred Hoiberg had a 10-year career in the NBA. He's been an NBA executive and a college coach at two schools. He said the California bill is "progress."

"As a student-athlete, I would love to be compensated for my image and likeness, especially in my hometown," he said. "I do think it's progress, no doubt about that. It's going to take people a lot smarter than me on how to move this in the right direction. But I do think it's progress."

Minnesota's Richard Pitino called the bill a "good idea."

"The more we can get for these guys, the student-athletes, I'm all for it," he said.

Tom Izzo said he's still learning about the bill but added that he's "wide open" on the possibilities. But the NCAA, he said, should be more proactive on the matter.

"I sure as hell don't think it's a politician's job to get involved in this," Izzo said. "I'm baffled by that a little bit."