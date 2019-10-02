Head coach Ed Orgeron recaps his team's bye week and evaluates the exceptional speed the Tigers will encounter in Utah State's offense. (2:00)

LSU running back Lanard Fournette has left the team, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

Fournette, the younger brother of former LSU star and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, graduated in May and withdrew from school on Wednesday, the source said.

The source said Lanard Fournette "just wants to move on with his life."

Fournette, a senior, carried the ball just 13 times for 36 yards and a touchdown in four games this season. During his four years with the Tigers, Fournette totaled just 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

With Fournette gone, LSU is expected to rely even more on freshmen John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis-Price, who had already received the majority of carries behind starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire.