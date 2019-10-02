WACO, Texas -- Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has been given a new 10-year contract only days after football coach Matt Rhule received an extension.

University president Linda Livingstone announced the new contract for Rhoades on Wednesday. The contract goes through July 2029 and includes two automatic one-year extensions after that if both parties agree.

The deal replaces the six-year contract Rhoades received when he was named Baylor's AD in July 2016 in the wake of a scandal over the school's handling of sexual assault claims that led to the firing of two-time Big 12 champion football coach Art Briles.

Baylor on Sunday night announced a four-year extension for Rhule through the 2027 season. Rhule is only two-plus seasons into his original seven-year deal with the Bears after Jim Grobe was the interim coach in 2016. Baylor is 4-0 this season.