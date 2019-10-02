KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks has issued an apology through the school after video was released showing him cursing and saying that "where I'm from, we shoot at cops" during his arrest last month following a traffic stop.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference that the team has "addressed the matter internally." Pruitt added that "Jeremy's comments and behavior were unacceptable."

Banks participated in the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media.

Banks was arrested Sept. 15 after a records check during a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. revealed he had an active warrant for failure to appear on an earlier charge of driving with a suspended license.