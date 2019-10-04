Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland on Friday was suspended indefinitely amid a report that he's being investigated by the university's Title IX office.

Sutherland, a redshirt sophomore, is accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend, according to The Oklahoman, which obtained a document naming the two parties.

He did not play in the Sooners' most recent game -- a 55-16 win over Texas Tech on Saturday -- a week after he was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

"We have been aware of the matter and Calum has been suspended indefinitely since we were notified," OU football spokesman Mike Houck said.

The assault accusation stems from the same morning Sutherland was arrested. In the arrest affidavit obtained by The Oklahoman, Sutherland's girlfriend stated a "short physical and verbal alteration occurred." The officer "did not observe any injuries on her person," and witnesses stated Sutherland was "extremely intoxicated."

Sutherland was arrested at 4:46 a.m. on Sept. 21, according to Norman Police Department records. A walk-on, Sutherland started at kicker in Oklahoma's first three games this season, going 2-for-4 on field goal attempts and making all 23 PAT attempts.

Redshirt freshman Gabe Brkic filled in for Sutherland last week, making both field goal attempts and all seven extra-point attempts.