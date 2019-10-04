Tennessee plans to start true freshman Brian Maurer at quarterback on Saturday against No. 3 Georgia, sources told ESPN.

Maurer replaces junior Jarrett Guarantano, who started the first four games this season and has been the Vols' starter since the midway point of his freshman season.

Tennessee (1-3, 0-1 SEC) has struggled to make much happen in its passing game to this point, and Guarantano has thrown for 753 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in the first four games.

Maurer made his college debut Sept. 14 against Chattanooga and also played the next week in a 34-3 loss to Florida, starting the second half of that game.