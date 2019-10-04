Washington State coach Mike Leach is very critical of his team after a 38-13 loss to Utah. (1:33)

Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has resigned, head coach Mike Leach announced Friday.

The Cougars (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) have allowed 105 points over the last two games, including 67 against then-winless UCLA two weeks ago in a game in which the Bruins overcame a 32-point third-quarter deficit to win by four. In last week's loss at Utah, Washington State allowed 526 total yards and 38 points.

Nevertheless, Claeys' resignation was unexpected within the athletic department, a source told ESPN.

Linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni and cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath will take over as interim co-defensive coordinators.

"We appreciate Tracy's efforts the past year and a half and wish him the best going forward," said Leach.

Last year, after he replaced current Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, Claeys, the former Minnesota head coach, helped the Cougars to a school-record 11 wins.

He was fired at Minnesota after leading the Gophers to a 9-4 season and a Holiday Bowl win over Washington State in 2016, his second season with the school.

His firing came two weeks after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault. Claeys publicly supported his players in lobbying for fairness in the sexual assault investigation.

Washington State's next game is Oct.12 at No. 20 Arizona State.