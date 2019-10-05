Rece Davis announces that the College GameDay crew will be going to Dublin Ireland for Navy vs. Notre Dame on August 29, 2020. (1:30)

ESPN's College GameDay will begin the 2020 season in Dublin, where Navy will play Notre Dame.

The trip outside the United State will be the first for the show since it started going to games sites in 1993. ESPN announced it would take the show to Ireland during Saturday's episode of GameDay from Gainesville, Florida.

Notre Dame-Navy is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. Next year's game will be the 94th since 1927. The Midshipmen and Fighting Irish will play Saturday, Aug. 29, at Aviva Stadium. GameDay will start at 11 a.m. ET, three hours before kickoff on ESPN. The game is part of the network's new deal with the American Athletic Conference.

"College GameDay has built its legacy travelling from city to city, campus to campus showcasing the unmatched passion of college football fans and the pageantry surrounding the game," Lee Fitting, ESPN's senior vice president of production, said in a statement. "The Notre Dame-Navy rivalry serves as the perfect backdrop for College GameDay's inaugural international appearance. We look forward to giving the great fans of Ireland and the thousands of Americans traveling to Dublin an unforgettable experience."

Navy and Notre Dame played in Dublin in 1996 and 2012.

Notre Dame was the first institution to host GameDay, on Nov. 13, 1993, and since then the live event has staged 372 road shows from 86 cities and traveled to 72 different schools within the United States.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.