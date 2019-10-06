Missouri QB Kelly Bryant throws a touchdown pass but exits the game after taking a hit to his leg. (1:05)

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant did not play in the second half of Saturday's 42-10 victory over Troy after suffering a left leg injury.

Bryant was hurt after throwing a touchdown pass with 1 minute, 12 seconds left in the second quarter when Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo hit Bryant late below the knee just after he released the pass, which put Missouri up 42-7. Sailo was penalized for roughing the passer.

Tigers coach Barry Odom said the early word from doctors was positive but that Bryant will undergo more tests.

"He's getting checked out now and hopefully we'll find out something later tonight," Odom said. "He was in great spirits and our docs seem like it was good news, but I don't want to go there until I get it confirmed."

Bryant, who did not return to the Missouri sideline after his injury, finished the game 12-of-19 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns and also ran in a touchdown. The graduate transfer joined Missouri after leaving Clemson last season after he was benched in favor of Trevor Lawrence.

Sophomore Taylor Powell started the second half at quarterback for Missouri and completed 6 of 8 passes for 57 yards.

Missouri, which improved to 4-1 with Saturday's win, plays at home against Ole Miss next week.

The Tigers announced before the game that sophomore defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is no longer enrolled in school or part of the team. Jeffcoat played in every game as a true freshman and was slated to start this season, but missed the first four games because of an elbow injury.

Odom had said this week he expected Jeffcoat to face Troy. Missouri said in an statement that it would not comment on the reason for Jeffcoat's departure.