Missouri QB Kelly Bryant sets a career high by accounting for four touchdowns before leaving with an injury in the Tigers' 42-10 conquest of Troy. (2:42)

Missouri received good news on quarterback Kelly Bryant's knee injury on Sunday, but the Tigers might have lost star linebacker Cale Garrett for the season.

Bryant has a sprained left knee and is expected to participate fully as Mizzou (4-1) prepares to face Ole Miss next weekend, the school confirmed.

The graduate transfer was injured on a late hit while throwing a touchdown pass in Missouri's 42-10 rout of Troy on Saturday and did not return in the second half. The former Clemson player has thrown 11 touchdowns with more than 1,200 yards passing through five games with his new team.

Garrett will need surgery to repair a pectoral tendon injury and is out indefinitely. He also sat out the second half of the win over Troy, as did many of Missouri's starters, but there had been no prior indication of an injury.

The senior was enjoying a fine start to the season with 39 tackles, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. Garrett was named to the preseason all-SEC team by the coaches after leading the conference with 68 solo tackles a year ago.

Garrett was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after starring against South Carolina last month, and he is a contender to earn the nod again this Monday after intercepting two passes against Troy.

Missouri also said that primary punt returner Richaud Floyd is doubtful to face Ole Miss with a hamstring injury.