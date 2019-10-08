Central Michigan quarterback David Moore has been suspended by the NCAA after testing positive for a banned substance.

CMU is appealing the suspension, saying that an over-the-counter nutritional supplement likely caused the positive test. Moore, who has been starting for the Chippewas since Quinten Dormady's knee injury in Week 2, is ineligible to play during the appeals process. If the appeal is denied, Moore will be suspended from competition for a full year from the date of the positive test. He can still practice with the team.

"The university partners with the NCAA to ensure its student-athletes play by the rules and exhibit the highest level of conduct," athletic director Michael Alford said in a prepared statement. "Based on the university's review of the available evidence, the university has decided to appeal this ruling."

Moore is 2-2 this season as CMU's starter, passing for 1,143 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. Dormady has returned from injury and could play in Saturday's home game against New Mexico State.

Moore, who began his career at Memphis, is in his first season at Central Michigan after transferring from Garden City Community College in Kansas.