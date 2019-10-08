Fans looking to attend Notre Dame's game at Michigan now have a unique way to get tickets and a place to stay. The Goodyear Blimp has partnered with Airbnb, offering three separate one-night stays inside the blimp that will also include two tickets to the matchup between the Wolverines and the Irish on Oct. 26.

The blimp will be stationed inside a hangar in Mogadore, Ohio, overlooking Wingfoot Lake, and will be transformed into a one-bedroom, one-bath hotel room fit for two guests. Inside, guests will find a seating area with a foldout couch.

On the exterior, the guests will be treated to a lounge area with turf and couches. They will also have access to a television, grill and fire pit, as well as cornhole.

"Airbnb approached us with the opportunity, and we felt like it was something we wanted to pursue," Goodyear spokesperson Julianne Roberts said. "We felt like it was an exciting way to engage fans, and we felt like it was a good year to showcase the blimp."

The idea was sprouted on the heels of the College Football Hall of Fame announcing the Goodyear blimp will be the first non-human to be inducted into the hall of fame. In keeping with the college football theme, the reservations include transportation to Michigan Stadium for the game pitting Michigan and Notre Dame, as well as food and drinks during the stay in the blimp.

The stays go for $150 a night and will be available for Oct. 22, 23 and 24, but reservations don't open on the Airbnb site until Oct. 15.