Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter is retiring from football due to medical reasons.

Carter, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech who won Rutgers' starting quarterback job in training camp, posted a statement to his Twitter account Tuesday night about his decision.

Carter started the Scarlet Knights' only win of the season, throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-21 victory over UMass on Aug. 30. He left Rutgers' second game, a 30-0 loss to Iowa, with a concussion and has not returned to action since.

Carter appeared in nine games, including three starts, over two seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Rutgers this spring.

Art Sitkowski, whom Carter beat out in training camp, took over the starting job for Rutgers' next two games, but prior to Saturday's 48-7 loss to Maryland, Sitkowski was one of two players who asked Rutgers interim coach Nunzio Campanile to not play, in order to preserve his redshirt eligibility. Sitkowski started 11 games as a freshman in 2018.

The next quarterbacks listed on Rutgers' depth chart are redshirt freshman Johnny Langan and true freshman Cole Snyder. Langan started the game against Maryland and threw for 163 yards and rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown. He played for Campanile at Bergen Catholic High in New Jersey before going to Boston College as a freshman. He transferred to Rutgers before the season. Snyder was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class out of Jamestown, New York.

Rutgers hasn't won a Big Ten game since 2017 and has lost 17 consecutive games to Power 5 conference opponents.