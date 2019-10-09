Miami will start N'Kosi Perry at quarterback for the injured Jarren Williams in Friday's home game against No. 20 Virginia.

Coach Manny Diaz on Wednesday told local reporters that Perry would get the start. Williams suffered an apparent shoulder injury in last week's loss to Virginia Tech, throwing three interceptions in the first quarter before exiting. Perry replaced Williams and passed for a career-high 422 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. Diaz said after the game that Williams could have returned, but he made the decision to keep Perry in the game.

"Jarren Williams is dealing with an upper extremity issue that leaves him less than 100 percent," Diaz said Wednesday. "We think N'Kosi gives us a chance to win. I think we all saw, last Saturday, the improvement in his game, and we're excited to get behind him, ride behind him and find a way to beat a very well-coached and tough-minded Virginia football team."

Perry started six games for the Hurricanes last season. He competed for the starting job this past offseason with Williams and Ohio State transfer Tate Martell, who will back up Perry against Virginia.